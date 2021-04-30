ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) will today battle Kenya’s Prisons counterparts in the third place match at the ongoing 2021 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Nigeria Customs who push for their first final of the continental showpiece was halted by Tunisian champions, CS Sfaxien on Wednesday night.

Nigerian Customs Service who had reached their first semi final in history lost in straight sets 3-0 to the Tunisian giants.

The Customs today seek to put the loss behind them and finish strongly as they play the Prisons of Kenya for the bronze medal.

Prisons of Kenya, also lost 3-0 to Carthage in the second semis clash to set a meeting with the Nigerian defending champions.

The final pitches two Tunisian clubs as CS Sfaxien will clash against domestic rivals CF Carthage later today.