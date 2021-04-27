ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) women volleyball team are through to the semifinal of the ongoing 2021 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship in Kelibia, Tunisia, after thrashing Burkina Faso’s AS Douanes 3-0 (17-25, 15-25, 11-25) in an exciting encounter, yesterday.

The victory earned the Nigerian Customs girls second spot finished in Group B with 11 points from four matches behind leaders, Carthage of Tunisia, to reach the semifinal of the championship for the first time in their history.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports after the team’s victory, Secretary General of Nigeria Customs Service sports unit, Samuel Onikeku, said the girls are in high spirits to deliver the tournament’s title to Nigeria.

“We are in the final stages of the competition, so we are going to fight hard and defend the integrity of the Nigeria Customs Service and make Nigerians proud. We are hopeful that we will return to Nigeria with the trophy,” he said.

The Nigeria Customs ladies will face ‪CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their semifinal encounter later today.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the Nigeria Customs humbled their Tanzania’s MTC counterpart 1-3 (14-25, 25-17, 17-25, 19-25).