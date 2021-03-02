By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Members of the Nigerian U19 boys and U18 girls’ volleyball teams have returned negative tests for COVID-19, clearing the way for their participation in the African Nation’s Volleyball Championships scheduled to kick off in Abuja on Wednesday, March 3rd.

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP Sports, said the players who arrived in Abuja yesterday from their training camp in Kaduna are given COVID-19 all-clear and ready for the competitions.

“When the teams got into the camp we conducted COVID-19 test on them and those that showed signs of the symptoms were isolated. We re-do the test on them and they all returned negative COVID-19 results. All our players are clear of COVID-19 and sound on health wise,” Nimrod.

According to Nimrod, the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to by all participating countries, saying the NVBF has sent Nigeria’s COVID-19 protocols to all the teams and must strictly comply with the guidelines.

“All the participating countries will undergo COVID-19 test whenever they enter the country and no team will play without a clearance certificate. We have informed them and also directed them to go to the federal government website on COVID-19 protocols to read the guidelines and I am optimistic that they will adhere to the guidelines.

“Social distances will be observed for officials, invited guests and spectators who will watch the championship. Already, the seats have been space and tagged in line with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“The hands watching and sanitisers have also been put in place. Apart from senitisers on the wall, every player and official will be given one senitiser each that he or she will be using both in the hotel and competition venues. And also wearing a face mask is compulsory.”

Cameroun, DR Congo, Central Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Madagascar and host Nigeria so far have registered their interest in the competition that the winners will represent Africa at the FIVB World championships.