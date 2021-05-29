Nigeria weightlifters continues their impressive run at the ongoing African Weightlifting championships in Nairobi, Kenya by amassing a total of 12 gold medals yesterday.

Nigeria won six more gold medals on Friday making a total of 12 to brighten their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The immediate past president of Nigeria Weightlifting federation Dr. Emeka Nwankwo presented medals to the Nigerian team alongside the president of Weightlifting Federation of Africa, Engr Melhel Khaled as the Nigerian National anthem dominated the arena of the event.

It should be noted that Team Nigeria won 5 gold , 1 silver & 3 bronze medals on Friday.