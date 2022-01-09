Former president, Dr Goodluck ‌Ebele‌ ‌Jonathan has stressed the need for the empowerment of the African youths, saying they are one of the continent’s valuable assets and critical stakeholders for socio-economic transformation.

Jonathan who was the special guest of honour at the award night of 13th Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) held in Lagos said, “Africa’s youthful population is one of the continent’s most valuable asset in the emerging 4th and 5th industrial eras. Our youths have demonstrated commitment and dedication to making Africa proud across the globe. On the African continent, the youths have not failed, but they can do better to end contemporary problems in the continent.”

Jonathan who announced the star winner of this year’s edition, Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop from Cameroon added, “I believe that African youths are critical stakeholders in our quest for socio-economic transformation as a continent. They have the strength and possess the creativity to spur innovation for production, manufacturing and technological advancement.”

He also commended Oyakhilome for his visionary and transformational leadership through the Future Africa Leaders Award.

Also speaking, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo commended the President of Loveworld Incorporated, Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome for his visionary effort in creating the Future Africa Leaders Foundation that is discovering young African leaders in different countries and nurturing them into greatness.

Chief Obasanjo who was the chairman of the occasion while thanking God for the life and impact of the man of God said Pastor Chris has made a great difference, impacting many lives both within the African continent and the world at large.

“God has given us young men and young women of ability, of industry, who can lead us and turn what God has given to us to a great advantage. So that Africa will not be lagging behind among the continents of the world. What my brother, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is doing with the Future Africa Leaders Award is to identify, encourage and develop leadership that will make Africa great.”

Obasanjo acknowledged that though the African continent is bedeviled with several challenges but Africans ought to look inwards for solutions as, “No one will make Africa great except Africans. If you expect anybody from outside to make Africa great for you, you are deceiving yourself. And once again, I want to congratulate Pastor Chris for showing the way to many of us on what we can do to make Africa great.”

Delivering his opening speech, the‌ ‌president‌ and founder ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Future‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌Leaders‌ ‌Foundation (FALF)‌ ‌who‌ ‌also‌ ‌doubles‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌ Grand Patron ‌of‌ ‌Chris‌ ‌Oyakhilome‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌International, ‌Pastor Chris‌ ‌Oyakhilome‌, ‌highlighted‌ ‌the‌ ‌need‌ ‌for‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌and‌ ‌Africans‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌within‌ ‌themselves‌ ‌in‌ their‌ ‌search‌ ‌and‌ ‌quest‌ ‌for‌ ‌solutions‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌problems.‌