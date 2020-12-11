By Anthony Ada Abraham

A group of young grassroots movement leaders from around the continent of Africa have called on African Heads of State to urgently work with youths to address the systemic issues that have disempowered an entire generation of young people. This while the African Union is gathering for two extraordinary assemblies this coming weekend.

The young leaders claim that, despite years of policy development and promises, the desire of young people to actively participate has been denied them. Some of the young people come from countries where the rights of young people to participate in political and economic activity are being crushed by the security forces, whilst others lack opportunities and infrastructure to achieve their dreams..

The young leaders are calling for African heads of state to allow them to exercise their freedom and creativity, to contribute to African society, by ending the unfair, unjust profiling and targeting of young people in national security operations.

According to Oscar who represents the group, he explains that : “Police and security forces brutality is commonly focused on the young. We demand the right to peacefully and constructively call for change without being endangered; rights enshrined in the African Charter on Human and peoples’ Rights.”

“Africa has the world’s oldest leaders, despite it fast becoming the youngest continent on earth. There are 226 million young people in Africa and we are predicted to more than double by 2055. If these young people were to be included in the economy, they could grow Africa to be the largest and most innovative global economy. If they continue to be excluded many may be tempted to turn to crime or to participate in extremist activities,” he calls.

They also make the call for the prioritisation of youth inclusion, calling on African Heads of State to enable genuine youth participation in public life, especially in: governance, policy making, and economic development.

They quote from an African Union statement made during the AU Youth Decade (2008- 2018). “Empowerment means having the ability for supporting enabling conditions under which young people can act on their own behalf, and on their own terms, rather than at the direction of others.” Yet they go on: “The decade has passed and the young people around Africa are still seeking this empowerment.”

Their call directly impacts the agenda of the two African Union Extraordinary Assemblies being chaired by South Africa this coming weekend. The Extraordinary Session of the Assembly on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is taking place on 5 December and the Extraordinary Session of the Assembly on Silencing the Guns is taking place on 6 December 2020.The meetings would have been held in South Africa, but were moved online due to the COVID19 epidemic.

The groundbreaking African Continental Free Trade Area will become a reality on 1 January 2021, but won’t be able grow African economies sustainably unless it’s implemented in a way that allows young people, and not just elites, to share the benefits of free trade.

The delegates debating Silencing the Guns, are dealing with the consequences of the failure to include young people in Africa’s economies. The chair of the African Union commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, spoke at a meeting of the AU executive council on 2 December.

Mahamat challenged the delegates to focus on concrete actions “as shields against the enrolment of our young people into terrorism and violent extremism”. Peace will only be possible when young people have positive choices available for them.

The young leader’s letter also engaged around issues of education and investment. You can read the full text, and add your name as a signatory, on www.abundant.africa/youthletter.

Africa is facing many challenges and opportunities. Yet the young leaders have hope: “We could not put it better than African Union itself in The African Youth Charter, where [the AU] declare yourselves “CONVINCED that Africa’s greatest resource is its youthful population and that through their active and full participation, Africans can surmount the difficulties that lie ahead