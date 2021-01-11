The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), yesterday disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent have reached 3,021,769.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded on the continent as of Sunday morning stood at 72,121.

The Centre noted that a total of 2,450,492 people infected with the virus across the continent have recovered as of Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, at 1,214,176, 451,637, 157,514, 148,799 and 127,792 respectively.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 32,824 on Sunday, according to the Africa CDC.