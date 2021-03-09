BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Africa’s payments technology company, Flutterwave has secured a $170 million funding from a leading group of international investors.

This is part of a successful Series C round, led by growth equity firms, which are Avenir Growth Capital and Tiger Global Management LLC, with participation from new and existing investors.

The funding is coming on the backdrop of their $35 million Series B funding raised in January 2020. This round of funding, brings the total investment in Flutterwave to $225 million, making the firm one of the few African fintech companies to have raised significant funds in a period of widespread disruption and economic uncertainty.

Flutterwave has recorded an exceptional revenue growth of 226 per cent CAGR from 2018 to 2020, as a result of a favourable regulatory landscape, enabled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under governor Godwin Emefiele.

Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said: “our successes would not be possible without our amazing people, who work tirelessly to achieve our goals. The trust and support we have received from our investors, partners and customers as well as regulatory bodies like the CBN, under the leadership of Emefiele, has created enabling environment for technology, innovation and financial inclusion.”

He stated that Flutterwave will utilise the funding to continue its drive of empowering small businesses, which are the bedrock of the Nigerian economy, while facilitating smooth digital transformation for both governmental and non-governmental organisations, he added that, this will also help Flutterwave execute an audacious growth strategy to become a leading global payments company connecting the highly fragmented African digital payments landscape.

The company, he promised, will also continue collaboration with the public sector in facilitating online payments for crucial projects and programmes, such as, the Abuja-Kaduna online railway booking system, COVID-19 test online booking system, Nigeria immigration services online payment portal, among others.