Horace Tempo, born Horace Wangnin Saizonou is a young music artist who has been making music for a little over a year now. During the time he has been producing music, he has been working hard to cultivate a unique and original sound that would help define his identity and magnify his musical DNA.

“Life for me is too simple to be understood. If you 1) can leave yourself all to God and 2) Trust God, you should be on cruise control and living happy. If that’s not the case, then you should keep simplifying your meaning of God till you feel like everything that you do or happens in your life is out of your control. Tempo in my name defines my DNA which in music means the speed or pace of a given piece, which is measured by beats per minute. Horace is my first name. So for my stage name I chose Horace Tempo. I am addicted to the consumption of music which led me to study the art and start producing. I am a big fan of the game too,” he says.

Horace Tempo has not really limited his scope in terms of genres, he believes an artist should be flexible to allow infusion of other genres into his music while still maintaining an identity that reflects his musical DNA.

“Usually, the energy that artists bring into a session is what translates in the beat, lyrics and genre or sound produced after the session. So, as a producer, I’ll say you should not stop acquiring knowledge about the key instruments and sounds of all genres, but you have to master at least mixing one genre, and then that will enable you to become commercial and get decent gigs. When you have acquired a decent fanbase, whatever your sound is, you can now specialize in it and trust me, your fans will ride with you,” he states.

With a rapidly growing presence on his Instagram and other social platforms, the Beninese is clearly doing something right when it comes to marketing himself. While he is masterfully engaging his audience in a consistent manner, he is doing it in a way that comes across as very natural.

This is perhaps due to Horace Tempo’s inherent charisma as an individual, being able to easily communicate in an effective way with a wide range of people. Considering his music attracts such a diverse audience, it’s good that he is able to easily communicate in a way that resonates with a wide array of people.

Horace Tempo signed his way into musical prominence with his first effort in January 2020 titled “Thje Ride” an instrumental, following up with two Instrumentals in February “Logic” and “Focus”. His true DNA became manifest when he released “Self” in March of 2020. He penned his signature as an independent artist in May with a remix of “Self” which became his first true single.

Horace Tempo has identified Saghohan Danialou, Fally Ipupa, Angelique Kidjo, Oumou Sangare, Any artist from GIM’s label, Sun El Musician, Wizkid, Don Jazzy and Diamond Plat aanum as his musical mentors