African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), has received 8,880 entries for the AFRIMA 2021 Awards at the close of submission of entries on August 20,2021.

AFRIMA said this came in spite of the negative impact of COVID-19 on culture and the creative industry. The entries, according to the group, is the highest since the inception of the continental awards in 2014 which is 8.86 per cent higher than the 2019 edition.

In a statement it issued yesterday, AFRIMA said the ultimate recognition of African music globally honours African artistes, music producers, songwriters, video directors, disc jockeys, choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living on the continent or in diaspora as well as international acts with the 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

This year’s entries were received from 50 African countries across the five regions of the continent and 10 countries from Europe and North America including Spain, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), France, Portugal, among others.

“The increased interest in the awards is a clear indication that AFRIMA, a platform of bringing Africans together through the instrumentality of music and culture, is growing immensely across Africa and globally, which is a very important goal for us.

Also, it is a signal that artists and actors in the music industry are becoming resilient in the face of global challenges,” says AUC head of culture, Angela Martins.

The head of communication and partnership of AFRIMA, Zineb Seyad, said, “We are encouraged by the number of entries received for the 2021 AFRIMA. Of the 8,880 entries submitted this year; West Africa leads the pack with 30.4 per cent of the total entries followed by Eastern Africa with 28.8 per cent, Southern Africa with 22.9 per cent, Central Africa and North Africa and International acts have 12.3 per cent 4.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.