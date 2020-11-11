The producer of ‘Son of Mercy’, a movie recently produced in Benin City, Edo State, Amen Imasuen, has promised to reactivate and project the abundant movie talents in the state to the world.

Imasuen said there were abundant talents in Edo State that needed to be given the opportunity to showcase their skills.

He was speaking during the press preview of the movie at Kada Cinema Hall in Benin City.

The managing director, Kada Film Entertainment, the marketing firm, Mr. Trevor Pillay, promised that the firm would help ensure that Son of Mercy gets the necessary publicity to make a huge impact.

The lead actress, Ejehi Ejodamen, advised the youth to be wary of the company they keep to avoid falling into bad situations the way her son in the movie, Efe (Alex Ekubo), did. She added that good children are always addressed as ‘sons of their fathers’ while the bad ones are called ‘their fathers’ sons’.

The movie produced by St. Moscomee Limited, features notable stars including Ejehi Ejodamen, Clif Igbinovia, Alex Ekubo and Kevin Ikeduba, among others. It is set to hit cinema halls nationwide on December 11.

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH