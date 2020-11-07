By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

The Countdown is on to the 7th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA). AFRIMMA is the biggest African music award ceremony in Diaspora that creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music.

Every year, top African talents across the world come on the same stage to celebrate African culture and music. African music keeps getting bigger all over the world and African music berths new stars by the day. AFRIMMA 2020 would be a virtual ceremony as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic means congregation is not possible. AFRIMMA is however determined to always fly the African music flag high, hence the virtual ceremony.

This year, the theme of the awards show is ‘Destination Africa’, according to the President/CEO of AFRIMMA Anderson Obiagwu, “We are taking you on a music journey into the sounds of Africa, the beauty of African music lies in the diversity and the AFRIMMA virtual awards would be a showcase event”.

Destination Africa is going to explore the different regions in Africa, and it promises to be an epoch ceremony with superstar performers lined up. Some of the acts billed to perform at AFRIMMA 2020 include Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Nadia Mukami, Soraia Ramos just to mention a few.

This year’s nominees list features a raft of established talents but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene. Revered names like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura, Soraia Ramos, Davido, Master KG all earned nominations while newbies like Oxlade, J Derobie, Zeynab and so on got their first AFRIMMA nominations. It promises to be a lot of fun and excitement on Destination Africa with AFRIMMA 2020.

The virtual ceremony kicks off at 1pm CST on November 15th, 2020 and would be transmitted via AfricanMuzikMagazine Youtube page.

The African Muzik Magazine Awards AFRIMMA has unlocked a new level with the announcement of its first Virtual Awards show. This event is sponsored by Majority Official and Axxess with performances coming from different artists around the world.

Anticipation is high and excitement hit the rooftop with the release of the nominees list. This is about to be an experience of a lifetime as AFRIMMA takes us on a journey of African music and sounds with Destination Africa.