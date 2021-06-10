Afritex in collaboration with the federal ministry of education have engaged young Nigerians to build technological innovations to address gaps in the learning process.

The chief executive officer of Afritex, Oyesola Oworu said during the edtech innovation challenge 2021 boot camp and pitch session in Abuja that the innovation was targeted at helping young Nigerians to build skills, develop ideas and connect with like-minded individuals to work towards the shared goal of strengthening the Nigerian educational ecosystem using technology.

Oworu said the edtech innovation challenge was an initiative to find creative technology and solutions with the potential of transforming Nigeria’s education system with a focus on leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to positively impact the existing educational ecosystem.

He added the ‘Challenge helps young Nigerians and stakeholders in the education sector to promote talents, brainstorm and birth innovations around artificial intelligence and cyber security solutions to facilitate global learning process while bringing solutions that are peculiar to Nigeria’s education ecosystem.