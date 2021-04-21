Agency Reports

It was a night of live music and dance, one that surely left a lot of beautiful memories in the minds and hearts of attendees when the debut edition of Afro Carribbean Night was held at Tiki Cultures last weekend in Abuja.

Afro Carribean Night by Tiki Cultures Abuja is another initiative of serial entrepreneur and hospitality expert, Adenike Isi Adeeko. The event aims to promote cultural integration of the Carribean and Nigerian cultures.

Speaking on the reason behind creating such an event, an enthused Adeeko stated that, “we want a situation whereby Nigerians who love the Carribean culture can have a feel of it while in their motherland, also people from the Carribean descent would feel closer to home.”

Also speaking, Adesua Kella of AdesuaPr, Public Relations Officer of Tiki Cultures emphasised the importance of cultural integration and the philosophy of Tiki Cultures.

“Here at Tiki Cultures we see culture not only as a way of life but as a key to open and connect cultures. And this is what we try to achieve with our events, that is why we are home to several creatives.”

An event attendee, Obinna Obi, described the event as a unique experience.

“It’s was amazing, I had so much fun, It’s unique in its essence. Why travel to the Carribbean for such vibe when you can have it here in Abuja? I commend Tiki Cultures for this initiative,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event itself was nothing short of fun, guests were treated to live music and dance, a fusion of African and Carribbean sounds. The flowery themed decor of Tiki Cultures gave the event the perfect look.

The Tiki Band impressed as usual with a delivery of several Afro Carribbean songs, while the audience sang along. But the climax of the event was a dance presentation by Idez Dance, a 3-girl dance group based in Abuja with experience of the Carribbean culture. They dazzled the audience with a medley of dance moves all to Afro-Carribean music, in their colourful peacock-esque costumes.

Afro Carribbean Night wasn’t just all about music, there was also good food and drinks to entertain guests.