Afrobeat musician named Afroblackish has dropped a new hot single titled Mawojue

The saxophonist singer and songwriter whose name is J.J Bamidele in an interview

with E-train said the inspiration behind ‘Mawojue,’ was the need to make the younger generation and all asundry know that hardwork still pays and being original helps the individual to be ahead of the rest.

Produced by Gbenga Okeowo (G-tones), the singer and musicologist who hails from Ilesha in Osun State, said, “When you rely on people without doing anything you will fail. Rely and believe in your self. Work, don’t be a liability to your self and the society. Ire oooo”

Afroblackish who is referred to as J.J Afrocentric is a musicologist and a multi- instrumentalist. dropping a single track title Mawojue. He has shared the stage with top musicians and was instrumental to the success of his role model’s septuagenarian legendary saxophonist, Orlando Julius’ 60 years on Stage celebration held months ago.

Mawojue which is already on major online platforms, is the first from an album to be released.