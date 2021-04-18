ADVERTISEMENT

The Afrocentric Groove held a live concert in honour of accomplished musician and saxophonist, Dr Orlando Julius Ekemode.

The musical band from Osogbo, Osun State along with other musicians held the gig yesterday, April 17

According to the organisers, the event was to organised to celebrate the living Afro music legend, Orlando Julius for his outstanding contributions to the music industry as a well travelled performing artists for decades.

Dr Orlando Julius Ekemode is an accomplished recording and performing Artistes who’s still active even at old age – having contributed to what has become of today’s music.

The musician alongside his wife, Latoya Aduke were honoured with chieftancy title of Gbeluniyi of Ijebu-Ijesha and Yeye Asa of Ijebu-Ijesha respectively by the HRM Oba (Engr) Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye, the Elegboro of Egboroland, Ijebu-Ijesha, in March 2019.