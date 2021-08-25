Serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said that contrary to expectations, the country is still crawling under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari after six years in office.

He expressed disappointment over the current state of affairs in Nigeria, saying the country is at the precipice.

Pastor Bakare took the current administration up on the maladministration of the country even in the face of a very porous situation, lamenting that Nigerians are barely surviving by the grace of God.

He said, “Many things that we did not see before are happening. You are not even sure of your own security and safety,” Bakare said yesterday in a monitored interview with Channels Television.

The clergyman who said handlers of the president are the ones deceiving him with fictitious imagination of a working country, said the president needs to wake up from his slumber and solve the myriad of the soul threatening challenges to survival of Nigeria.

Asked if he was surprised by the current state of affairs in the country, Bakare said, “Surprise will be a good thing for me. I’m not surprised. I’m terribly shocked about the things that are happening. I never envisaged them. He called on President Buhari to “wake up and smell the coffee.”

The vocal cleric likened Buhari’s administration (in the last six years) to a six-year-old child who is still crawling. He said Nigeria needs a leader that will aggressively drive the country on the part of growth and development.

“This is not the Nigeria we envisioned, not only as young people but in the recent past. It is as if we are again at the precipice but Nigeria has a way of bouncing back; we are full of hope that God Almighty will help us. We are in a very perplexing situation as a nation. Many things that we didn’t see before are happening now. Even the president himself said that nothing worries or bothers him like what is happening in the north-east, especially the banditry and kidnapping,” he said.

Stating that he respects the president, Bakare said, “But I will not keep quiet when things fall apart. Any friendship that ends, never starts. Do not think that there is a crisis we would not talk about. No, no, no, it’s not like that. I had to cry out in case he is not aware of all these things that are happening around him.”

He urged the president to appoint capable cabinet members to help him deliver on a Nigeria that is working and not surround himself with people that he considers “unfit to help drive growth and security of the country.

“A six-year-old child that is still crawling has problems. You want to examine or call the doctors to come in or a pediatrician, you say that this child was born six years ago but it is crawling, just moving on its buttocks, not running, not walking, something is wrong. If we are going to assess, we need serious political medicare. There is no problem that is devoid of solutions,” he said.

Asked if Buhari’s administration is a failure, Bakare said there is “gross failure” in the administration and that it is possible to fail forward in order to resolve the country’s problems, citing personal experience.

The pastor said he will not deny his faith or conscience in any shape or form and shy away from speaking truth to the authorities.

On rotational presidency, Bakare said the idea of zoning should be jettisoned for the “best of the best’ to emerge, regardless of region or religion.