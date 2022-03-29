Dutch Airline, Air France -KLM, over the weekend, celebrated 75 years of flying from Nigeria to other part of the world, with a commitment to expansion of its operations while ensuring quality services.

Speaking, the executive vice-president, commercial division, Air France-KLM, Pieter Bootsma, said the airline has been connecting customers to the world with direct flights between Lagos and Schiphol since 1947 with Nigeria being a very important market since the first flight to Nigeria from Europe was done.

He said: “Nigeria, particularly Africa, has always been a cornerstone in the network of KLM and this is because customers from Africa are all in over the world and with this connection, to have Africa in the network is of primary importance for us, not only for the African flight but, to others going to North America where many African have base as well as relatives.

“Africa is a very important part of the network and Air France KLM group is the main player between Europe and Africa and vice versa.”

Also speaking, country manager, Air France- KLM, Nigeria, Christine Quantin, said the milestone demonstrated the market’s strong confidence in the brand and the strengthened partnerships between Nigeria and the Dutch governments.

“At KLM, our aim has always been to move our customer’s world through creating memorable experiences, a vision we strive to embody in all aspects of our business, including how we operate.’’

“For these 75 years, we’ve connected worlds for business for love and friendships. From global instabilities to changing economic conditions, KLM has successfully navigated the evolving landscape and we’ve also been able to maintain our operations from Nigeria.

“Now more than ever, after the two years that saw our operations interrupted due to the pandemic, we are more committed to the great country of Nigeria, committed to continue connecting Nigeria to the rest of the world for many more decades to come,’’ Quantin said.

Quantin, however, said together with Air France, they offered up to 15 weekly flights out of Nigeria, making it the oldest and biggest operator out of Nigeria.

“In the past months, we’ve seen demand for air travel increasing as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the Netherlands and other EU countries. KLM has responded by expanding capacity on European routes by 10 per cent compared to last year, almost matching the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

“KLM also expects business travel to return, which is why frequencies are added to British, German and Polish routes. As a brand, KLM will continue to contribute to Nigeria’s economy through sustainable efforts.”

“We can’t forget to thank our customers, who’ve remained loyal to our brand even though turbulent times. Through their continued support, they have given us a reason to operate for seven and a half decades. From us, our promise to them is to continue investing in our products and services, to ensure that they continue to travel safely and comfortably. We remain optimistic and confident as we continue to reconnect and share experiences, to rebuild and recover together,’’ Christine Quantin.

The airline, which has gone into partnership with Air France, said KLM will fly to 96 European and 71 intercontinental destinations, offering excellent choice for business and leisure travelers alike.