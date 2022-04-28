Following separate bomb explosions in two local government areas of Yobe State, operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have shut down Mammy Market (a drinking joint) over suspicion that terrorists may target the place.

A statement signed by the command’s public relations officer Dungus Abdulkarim, said the measure was taken to avoid being caught unawares by these terrorists.

According to the statement, with what happened at Geidam and Gashu’a, “it’s expedient on us to act proactively by closing down the Area Command Mammy Market until further notice.”

He said the command is collaborating with other sister security agencies operating in the state to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

He said this is coming as the Department of State Services, (DSS), has issued public alert on renewed bomb explosions in a statement which indicated that, the Service has uncovered plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent to IED attacks on soft and hard targets in some parts of the country.

The service through its public relations officer, Dr Afunanya also advised owners and operators of public places to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

One of the residents in Geidam local government area, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, said the current security situation has affected businesses, nightlife and transportation in the town.

He said the situation is bad to the extent that people sleep with their eyes open so as not to be caught unawares by Boko Haram members.

One of the drinking joints’ owners, who doesn’t want his name in print, told LEADERSHIP that, “Business is no longer booming. Most young men and women who come to my joint mostly in the evening hours to enjoy themselves no longer do so for fear of the Boko Haram attack.

“Before the security breaches, I used to sell more than 20 cartons of beer and other drinks, but since the security situation went out of control, you hardly see anyone. Business is really bad. Sales have dropped drastically.”