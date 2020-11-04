A woman with post term pregnancy has miraculously delivered in church as Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin prayed for her.

The miracle happened on Sunday, November 1, at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State,

In a video which went viral on social media, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and senior prophet of the church had organised a special prayer service to mark the new month of November, and concisely prophesied to his congregation that November would mark the end of delay and long- overdue testimonies.

A woman in the congregation, who has had a post-term pregnancy was specifically prayed for by the prophet while imploring the church to join him in prayer, as the pregnancy was in its critical stage.

He went on to say that should the mystery woman deliver in church, without complications, it would be a sign of answered prayers and the end of delayed testimonies for all in attendance.

After praying for the other pregnant women at the service, the woman was thereafter sent to CMDM Maternity Ward of the church.

The woman, identified as Mrs. Joy, was pronounced critical and in need of immediate surgery; of course, this spoke ill of the new month of November for the church.

The church reportedly intensified in prayer and worship, extending it for hours, as Mrs. Joy went through the pains of delayed childbirth, in the maternity ward.

In a turn of events, Prophet Jeremiah visited the maternity ward and laid hands on her, calling forth a safe and natural birth like that of the Hebrew women, and in no time, the church witnessed the safe delivery of a bouncing baby girl, all captured in the video .