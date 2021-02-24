By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The raging battle between Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor Senator Rochas Okorocha is steeped in a mixture of ego and hunger for power and control.

There had been something of an undeclared truce, but it collapsed on Sunday when Uzodimma’s aide coordinated the arrest of Okorocha, and ensured the recording of the drama, which was also widely distributed on social media.

The common version was that the Imo State Police Command arrested Okorocha after a fracas over the sealing of a hotel belonging to his wife by the state government. Okorochas has since been released.

However, sources told me that while the Uzodimma-Okorocha tussle started shortly after Uzodimma defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017, the undercurrents run deeper.

Deposed Governor Emeka Ihedioha was their common enemy and they formed an “alliance of convenience” to dethrone him.

Part of the agreement, according to insiders, was that if Uzodimma came to power, he would halt the probe by the Ihedioha-led administration of Okorocha’s tenure, to prevent the “weaponisation” of the White Paper.

Ihedioha’s probe covered land, properties and other assets acquired by the Okorocha administration running into billions of naira. Instead of pulling the plug on the probe when he assumed office, however, Uzodimma raised the gear.

To compound the former governor’s misery, Uzodimma took effective control of the state’s APC and sharing the booty about among his loyal PDP cousins who followed him to APC, to Okorocha’s displeasure.

The Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, has warned that the face-off could throw the state into chaos.

The immediate past spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Chuks Ibegbu, told me on Tuesday that Okorocha could have handled the situation differently.

“I think Okorocha should have obtained a court order, instead of forcing his way into the sealed property,” Ibegbu said. “What if they had killed him?”

On his part, the former national chairman of the National Democratic Party, (NDP) Chudi Chukwuani, said “It is a despicable display of power. Okorocha still believes that he is still Lord Mayor over Imo State. On the other hand, Uzodimma conveniently forgot the principles of the rule of law. Why did he get a court order to seal the property?”

The director-general of the Change Ambassadors of Nigeria, Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, however dismissed the antics of the two politicians, saying, “I am not interested in their shenanigans. I guess Rochas now knows how transient power is.”

Now that the APC leadership and the villa claim they have waded into the matter, the gladiators will bury the hatchet in the back of their foot soldiers.