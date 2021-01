One of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, Hauwa Halim Maiyanga, has regained her freedom.

LEADERSHIP reports that Maiyanga is one of the girls abducted when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno state on April 14, 2014.

According to TheCable, Maiyanga’s rescue follows a series of operations ongoing in the region where hundreds of captives are being freed.

More Details Later…