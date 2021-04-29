ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The House of Representatives is set to probe the Safe School Initiative Fund following LEADERSHIP report on the poor management of the scheme last Monday.

The House is particularly probing N500million meant for the rebuilding of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, where about 230 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

The House expressed worry that seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of the N500million fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the school, nothing has been done in the school and the school has remained closed.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the status of the fund and the Safe School Initiative and report back in 4 weeks for further legislative action.

The member representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon Satomi Ahmed, in a motion of urgent public importance, noted that the then president, Goodluck Jonathan announced a N500million fund to rebuild the School, adding that the then Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, launched the N500 million school rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme. in March 2015 at the Chibok school.

According to the motion, the school when rebuilt and fully rehabilitated was expected to have a library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT Centre, a sports arena and a clinic.