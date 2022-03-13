Apparently disconcerted by the briefing on the leadership crisis in his party and its implications on the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday warned leaders and stakeholders of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing.

This is the first time the president was reacting to the crisis rocking the party following the leadership change that brought Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello as acting chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC).

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the president’s admonition to party leaders, governors and stakeholders came after he was told of the implication of proceeding with a leadership change in the party despite the letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stating that it was not aware of any leadership change in the APC.

It was learnt that the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and other ministers yesterday briefed the president about the danger of proceeding with the National Executive Committee meeting and the convention without complying with the electoral law.

Others who joined the AGF to meet with Buhari in London are the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; their Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika and one of the president’s associates, Farouk Adamu Aliyu.

A source privy to the meeting told our correspondent last night that the ministers informed the president that with the situation on ground, any attempt to ignore INEC’s letters might render everything the party is doing in the build to the 2023 elections null and void, thus replicating the misfortune in Zamfara State where the party lost all elective seats to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The source who did not want his name in print said, “The president got to know about the implication of INEC’s the letter, and one of them is that if the Governor Sani Bello-led leadership proceed to hold the convention, it would amount to illegality and the party officers will remain a product of illegality.

“It also means they can only organise an illegal party primary to produce illegal candidates and all offices won by these candidates may be subjected to litigation and the precedence of the Zamfara case may spell doom for the APC. The option now is that the best bet for APC is for Buni to resume, communicate to INEC with the mandatory 21-day notice and conduct the convention for the APC to prepare for 2023, or else the chances of party in 2023 may be shaky.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari, in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, warned party leaders to desist from name-calling and backstabbing, even as he cautioned the media to desist from making intra-party wrangling of the APC an agenda.

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had during a television programme said that that national chairman of the party’s caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, was asked to go by President Muhammadu Buhari after he was briefed by APC governors of his (Buni’s) reluctance to hold the national convention.

APC’s Yahoo,Yahoo Governors

Following the development, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had on Thursday lambasted Buni for taking a path that nearly destroyed the party and supplant President Buhari’s will.

Describing governors backing Buni as ‘Yahoo Yahoo governors’, Akeredolu said no black market judicial procurement can stop convention.

But Buhari asked the APC members and other party loyalists to remain steadfast and maintain its unity to enable the party to continue in the path of victory and its dominance at all levels throughout the country.

Insisting that the party will go ahead with its convention slated for March 26, the president asked party members to draw inference from the once-powerful, ”main opposition” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now enfeebled and adrift and learn lessons in disunity, mismanagement and corruption.

He said, ”They failed in 16 years in power and a failure as opposition. Yes, we are entitled to our share of dissent and intra-party discord. These are common in all parties, left and right all over the world. But parties splintered by competing egos destine themselves to the worst possible fate.

”As the country prepares for the long run-up to the 2023 presidential election, we all expect a robust debate on the issues that matter and what is going in the APC should be a reflection of this, not the infighting we are seeing. There must be no more distractions ahead of the convention to choose new leaders.”

The president recalled that the APC started with a confidence of victory and the party today enjoys that confidence in nearly two-thirds of our 36 states.

He noted APC as a party that had been in existence barely for eight years, but has become the dominant party because it has thrown open its doors to defectors from other parties, big and small.

“This alone, adding to the fact we didn’t start on the note of arrogance of power, nor see government as a vehicle for self-aggrandizement, to be held at all costs, but a vehicle to bring development to all without discrimination-political, ethnic or regional to our dear country made this success possible,” he stated.

He further noted that the party is proud of the fact that in its short period of existence, it has won two general elections decisively and despite losing a few states in 2019, it steadfastly expanded its pan-Nigerian outlook with significant defections of the opposition Governors and parliamentarians into its fold.

He continued: ”Given all that is at a stake, we can expect contests into offices as we are now faced with to be heated although candidates and their promoters for party offices are not so much debating policy differences of management, personality, character, and suitability for the most important leadership roles in our country and therefore the continent.

“It is equally clear that over the last week or so, the internal management affairs of the APC have been afforded generous media coverage – over and above its importance to the voters of Nigeria. It is important to ask what benefits the poor are getting during the period of intense negative coverage”.

Cautioning the media to desist from making intra-party wrangling of the APC an agenda, Buhari said, “When precisely the party’s convention is held and who is the party’s chairman is hardly a matter for the average voter: vastly more important is who convention delegates will elect as the party’s flagbearer in the coming weeks to take forward the party’s platform to the people in the general election in February next year.

“It is therefore important for the media to put such matters into perspective. No one is debating policy differences here. That is for the general election. None of the declared aspirants and any of those that may step forward will change because of who may be in the party in the chairman’s seat. It is essentially the same party.

“Of course, the media are welcome to comment on the content of the character of the potential APC candidates; discuss their suitability for leadership; scrutinize their offer to the membership. But to focus on the routine internal divisions and magnify them into what they have become today is a waste of everyone’s time, amounting to no more than a discussion over seating arrangements. This is not what Nigerians talk of in their communities. They have inclination only for things that matter,” he said.

Flouting Electoral Laws Will Spell Doom For Party In 2023, Lawyers Warn

Meanwhile, some lawyers have warned the governing APC against the danger of flouting the country’s electoral laws, saying it will spell doom for the party in 2023.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, the legal practitioners said it will do the party well if it shows good example by putting its house in order.

According to them, the fate of 200 million Nigerians is in the hand of the APC and therefore, the party must learn how to resolve their internal conflict.

A senior Avdocate of Nigeria, Abdul Balogun, said for the party to continue to pilot the affairs of the country after 2023 election, it must lead by example.

He stated: ”The law is there to deal with any person or organisation that flouts its provisions. By now, we would have thought the party would have learnt from its past mistakes in Zamfara and Rivers States. The consequences may be dire, if they decide not to follow the provisions of the law in both the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the party”.

Also, a constitutional lawyer, Barrister Nicholas B Ohanus, agreed with the point made by the senior advocate.

According to him, if the head is rotten, the whole body will be affected.

He warned that with the political chaos in the ruling party, Nigeria cannot work.

He said, ”Have you now seen why it is difficult for things to work in this country? If a party piloting the affairs of this country cannot put its house in order to organise a rancour-free national convention, tell me how such a party will direct the affairs of a country successfully. Whether they like it or not, the provisions of the law must be followed to the letter. There is no short-cut to it.”

APC Backtracks, Says Buni Still In Charge As Chairman

Another constitutional lawyer, Barrister Fidelis Awome, warned the APC to save itself from implosion by doing the right thing.

“The law is the law; you cannot change it. It is either the party follows the law or pays a heavy price for flouting it”, he said.

Buni Should Return As Caretaker, Bello Convention Committee Chairman – Duhu

Meanwhile, pioneer national vice chairman (North East) of the APC, Dr Umar Duhu, yesterday advised the party to allow Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, to return as caretaker committee chairman of the party, while Niger State governor, Sani Bello, should head the convention planning committee.

Duhu who said there is no cause for alarm over what is happening in the APC added that the formation of the party’s caretaker committee was done in error, even as he assured that the March 26 convention will hold as scheduled.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday, he said, “There is no cause for alarm. The only thing the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, should do is to ensure that Sani Bello heads the convention planning committee and since Mai Mala Buni has done his best, the best we can do is to say thank you for giving the party that kind of leadership and allow him to be the caretaker committee chairman.

“The convention planning committee headed by Sani Bello can now elect the new party executives, hand over to the caretaker committee and then the caretaker committee swears in the new executive of the party.”

According to him, INEC has no right to determine a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of a political party.

“I think they should withdraw the letter because INEC can only monitor the meeting of a political party where officials or candidates for an election will be elected. As it is today, no law allows INEC to say that it must participate in a political party meeting.

“APC is alive. Every differences would be sorted out. I don’t think there is a problem in the party. We are good to go for the March 26 National Convention. Whatever decision that will be taken to ensure that the convention takes place will be the appropriate thing to do”.