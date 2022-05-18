Two ministers, Abubakar Malami, SAN and Pauline Tallen, who made u-turn about their interest in vying for elective offices respectively in the 2023 elections, were part of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.

While the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Malami was part of those physically attending the meeting at the council chambers, Women Affairs Minister Tallen, who was earlier gunning for a senatorial seat in Plateau State, joined virtually.

From the attendance of the council meeting, it seems President Buhari has accepted their request to return to cabinet.

Recall that the president had last week Friday held a valedictory meeting with the nine out of the 10 outgoing ministers at a brief ceremony held at the Council chambers.

Malami too shelved his ambition of vying for the governorship seat of Kebbi State.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of Communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Those physically at the attendance were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha;, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Other Ministers who were also in attendance include the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Powwr, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were Minister sof State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.