The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has moved to increase its revenue drive for the federal government in line with the mandate and the law establishing the agency.

Indications to this development emerged on Wednesday when the Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, led by its chairman, Uche Ekwunife, paid an oversight visit to the agency and charged the management to focus more on revenue generation for the country.

The Senate committee urged the agency to establish six zonal offices and open liaison offices in states of the federation to help them monitor and inspect the technological equipment that are imported into the country.

It also admonished the agency to harmonise efforts “to ensure it translates research and development into products and services for the benefit of the country.”

Director-general of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, told reporters in an interview that NOTAP revenue generation earlier was below N300million, stressing that he has now moved it to close to N500million.

He added that with adequate financial provisions, the agency can generate more revenue for the country.

He, however, noted that the agency was facing the challenge of expectations to improve service delivery while the number of staff every year was decreasing.

“We started automating our process to make sure that we require less number of people to register their technologies. So, if there is any inquiry on any technology within, few minutes that inquiry will be sent to the person that applied online. So, the automation has reached about 98%. Now we have increased the revenue generation by over 60%. And by the time we are fully automated, I am sure we will hit much more than that.

“For the last five years, we have been battling to employ staff but we have not been given the financial provisions to do that. The current staff we have is 138 and even in the headquarters we are understaffed. So, going ahead to establish offices with no personnel is going to be challenging.”

He said further that the agency was working closely with the National Assembly, adding that through appropriation, the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Science Technology and Innovations which are solidly behind the agency could provide the needs of NOTAP.