After failing to set up the botched northern security organisation, “Operation Shege Ka Fasa,” leaders of the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNG) have concluded plans to float another ouitfit known as “Arewa Security Marshalls”.

They said the decision to establish the proposed outfit followed the rejection of the Northern Security Initiative code named “Shege Ka Fasa” by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC’s).

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday, spokesperson of the coalition, Suleiman Abdulazeez, said since it was denied registration by the CAC, the CNG decided to file for another name, Arewa Security Marshalls, which is awaiting necessary action by CAC.

The CNG, a major pressure group in the North, said when it resolved to establish the regional security outfit codenamed ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ on January 16, 2020, the decision was turned down by those who felt it was an exercise in futility.

The coalition lamented that the good intention of its leaders was frustrated as northern governors, traditional and political institutions rejected the proposal to review, ratify and possibly adopt the “Shege Ka Fasa’ initiative which it said would have helped in forestalling the current drift toward victimization of northerners.

The group however said it had been vindicated by the recent surge in security challenges and victimization of northerners.

Abdulazeez stated: “The unfolding scenario in the country whereby northern communities are constantly under threat of general and pervasive insecurity at home and profiling and harassment where they live as minorities in southern part of the country is a strong vindication of our January 26, 2020 initiative for a northern regional security outfit codenamed “Shege ka Fasa”.

“Last year, CNG called the attention of northern leaders to the need for a northern regional security outfit to promote security in the region and to anticipate and checkmate the likely fallout of the evolvement of similar outfits like the Amotekun in the South West that were pregnant with complications and unforeseen consequences.

“Regrettably, northern governors, traditional and political institutions rejected the proposal to accept, review, ratify and possibly adopt the “Shege Ka Fasa” initiative which would have helped in forestalling the current drift towards victimisation of northerners.

“We went through several legal processes to achieve the actualisation of the outfit, including seeking registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and recognition by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which were all frustrated.

“We eventually got a notification from the CAC for the recognition of Arewa Security Marshalls which we are studying. We have also instructed our legal team to look at other options that may not preclude seeking the intervention of the courts in the matter.

“Today, the CNG stands vindicated with the manner the outlawed IPoB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is deploying the South East security network on innocent citizens as well as the emerging threats of the Amotekun in the South West.

The CNG spokesman continued: “Quite unfortunately, the northern establishment which rejected the ‘Shege ka Fasa’ initiative is yet to come up with an alternative framework to compliment the current isolated approaches to the incessant killings and general insecurity in the region that are not yielding results.

“Quite unfortunately too, most northern states governors appear desperate to silence any genuine move to initiate a unified action against the security situation in the region as shown in many instances when state sponsored non-state actors were unleashed against well intended meetings of stakeholders in particularly Kaduna.”

COVID-19 Pandemic Delayed Take-off Of S/South Security Outfit

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has been blamed for the delay in unveiling of the South South regional security outfit.

Olisa Ifejika, chief press secretary to Delta State governor and chairman of South South Governors’ Forum, Ifeanyi Okowa, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the plan to unveil the South South security outfit was on course.

He said, “Recall that in February last year it was announced of that the South South security outfit would be established. But in the month of March, there was a lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, and since then the governors have not met again.

“Part of the mandate given to BRACED commission was to come up with a blueprint on how to reintegrate the economy of the region and the modalities for the setting up of the regional security outfit.

“As soon as the governors reconvene, the BRACED commission will present its report on the regional security outfit. I can assure you the plan is on course”.

The governors of the South-South geo-political zone had at their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in February 2020 agreed to set up a regional security outfit to complement the efforts of the country’s conventional security agencies to protect their people and their property.

The chairman of the South Souith Governors’ Forum and Delta State governor, Okowa, who announced the plan after a closed-door meeting, said the governors had resolved to replicate the Amotekun security outfit model in the zone as the recent spate of insecurity in the region could no longer be allowed to fester.

Other decisions reached by the governors included the resuscitation of the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta Development Commission (BRACED), which was also mandated to work out modalities towards the setting up of the security outfit.

Okowa had said, “We took a far reaching decision to bring back the BRACED commission. We have charged the chairman of the commission, Ambassador Joel Keshi, to work out the modalities for repositioning the commission and details for the take-off of the security outfit.

“You are aware that this BRACED commission had been in existence for the past 10 years but for over five years it has been dormant and now we have decided to revive it to handle the issue of insecurity and other critical issues of development in our region.”

S’East Will Unveil Own Organisation Soon, Says Official

In the South East, the security outfit being proposed by the governors in the region is still on course and would soon be unveiled.

The South East Governors’ Forum had last year announced its resolve to make laws to establish the regional security outfit.

A source close to Ebonyi State Government House revealed that the proposal to form the security outfit came weeks after South West governors had proposed to form the Amotekun security outfit which has since taken off.

The source who did not want his name in print noted that there had been several meetings in Enugu bordering on the governors’ resolve to get the State Houses of Assembly to pass laws to establish the security outfit.

He said, “To the best of my knowledge, the move to have a security outfit formed in the zone will soon commence. The people are expectant and with the level of insecurity in the zone, the outfit will address the challenges.

“Don’t forget that sometime last year the governors rose from a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu and during a press briefing, they revealed to journalist that they will soon forward a bill to South East State Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back-up the South East Regional Security Programme.

“Our governor, David Umahi, being the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, also stated last year that when the bill will be forwarded to the Houses of Assembly, a name for the regional security outfit will be unveiled.

“Don’t forget that the state government had earlier formed their joint regional security on July 28, 2019, and consequently inaugurated the committee on August 31, 2020. The governors’ forum had written the federal government concerning the security outfit. I want to join the South East governors to assure the people of the South East region to remain calm. We have our State Vigilante and the Forest Guards in all the South East States who work with the security agencies daily in our various communities to protect lives and property.

“From the last briefing of the Governor of Ebonyi State in Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of the state, the South East governors are putting finishing touches to the security outfit. According to the governor, the states would soon meet and procur uniforms for the personnel and operational vehicles would be rolled out in a few weeks. The leaders of the zone would soon meet to give the security outfit a name”.

The Ebonyi State governor had informed journalists after a virtual meeting of South East Governors’ Forum that his security aides and those of his colleagues were being retrained to “ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within the Southeast.”

Ondo Approves Procurement Of 20 Vehicles For Amotekun

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to further strengthen the security outfit for optimum performance, the Ondo State Executive Council has approved the procurement of additional 20 operational vehicles for the state security network, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, at a press briefing shortly after the state executive council meeting yesterday said the council noted with delight the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity in the state.

The government spokesman disclosed that the state executive council, noting the immense efforts and fruitful activities of Amotekun, gladly approved the procurement of the 20 additional operational vehicles aside the approval for the recruitment 500 personnel into the security outfit.

He said, “The cabinet noted the efforts of the Governor towards stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity across the state. Council noted the efforts of Amotekun. It noted with delight that Amotekun has made efforts and requires the supports of the citizenry and residents of the state.

“We must support Amotekun in terms of intelligence gathering for them to operate maximally. The council noted with delight Amotekun’s activities and passes a vote of confidence as well as gives a pat on the back to Amotekun.”

While stressing that there would be no meaningful development without security of lives and property, Ojogo said the state government has also reinforced the ban on Okada beyond 6pm so as to further tighten the security in the state.

“The ban on OKADA is still in order. The cabinet decided that this ban should be reinforced. OKADA is mostly used to perpetrate crimes. The ban on movement of OKADA beyond 6pm is reinforced.”

The commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Sir Charles Titiloye, said the state executive council has also approved a bill for the rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

According to him, the bill contains establishment of ranches and grazing areas with the sole objectives of preventing the destruction of farm crops and property occasioned by open grazing.

Governors Adopt Ranching, To Accelerate Livestock Plan

In a bid to curb the incessant farmers and herders clashes in the country, governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to adopt ranching and accelerate the national livestock transformation plan.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this after a teleconference meeting of the forum.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Fayemi stressed the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry.

Northern governors had earlier agreed to adopt ranching to curb the crisis.

Hinting about the position of the NGF yesterday, Fayemi said, “Following an update from Governors on the various initiatives taken by State governments to address the rising insecurity in the country due to the activities of herdsmen, members reached a consensus on the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night and underage grazing in the country.

“State governments are encouraged to put in place systems to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and ranching in the country.”

The chairman of the NGF said the forum respects the right of abode of all Nigerians and strongly condemn criminality and the ethnic profiling of crime in the country in an effort to frame the widespread banditry and the herders-farmers’ crisis.

He noted: “In the light of the economic and security risks that have arisen from these circumstances, the Forum resolved to urgently convene an emergency meeting of all Governors.

“The chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, provided an update on steps taken by the Governors of the nineteen (19) Northern States and cautioned against the tagging of ethnic groups based on the misbehavior of a few criminally minded individuals.

“He called on State governors to address this matter head-on in their various States”.

Fayemi also said following an update by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, members resolved to immediately address the misinformation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources that it has so far registered 4.5 million farmers nationwide under the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP),a key component of the Nigeria Economic and Sustainability Plan (NESP) designed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on farmers.

On making COVID-19 vaccines available as soon as possible to Nigerians, Fayemi called on all relevant agencies and public-spirited organizations involved in the procurement of vaccines to work amicably to ensure that the vaccines arrive in the country quickly.

He announced that the NGF will shortly inaugurate an advisory group of experts to provide high-level strategic guidance and support to the NGF on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in the short term and the local production of vaccines in the medium to long term.

He said the Forum is also engaging directly with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that vaccines are administered equitably, first to workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Foreign Herders Holding Nigerians To Ransom – Ortom

Meanwhile, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that foreign herdsmen were the ones holding Nigerians to ransom.

Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take drastic action before it is too late, Ortom urged the president to also to push for a review of the ECOWAS protocol for movement of persons, goods and services within the sub-region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, Ortom said foreign herders were taking undue advantage of the protocol to fuel insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “In neighbouring countries like Ghana and Benin, people are properly profiled before they are allowed into the county. People coming into Nigeria have to be properly profiled before they are allowed in. It is there in the ECOWAS protocol; I have studied it; I have my lawyers to also study it.

“Most of the herdsmen killing our people are not even Nigerians. Even the president himself said this during his visit to the United Arab Emirates”.

Ganduje Wants Them Banned

On his part, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called for the ban on foreign herders to checkmate insecurity.

Speaking on Radio France International yesterday, Ganduje said, “It is often forgotten that there are foreigners among those Fulani herders but nobody is talking about them.

“The moment a foreign Fulani herder infiltrated into Nigeria and committed a crime, he would be considered as Nigerian Fulani. Therefore, it is high time to ban them from entering Nigeria.”

Let Them Stay Away From South West – Gani Adams

Also, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday warned criminal herdsmen in the South West to stay away from the region or face the wrath of the Oodua Peoples Congress.

He said information available to him showed that criminal herdsmen have migrated from Oyo State to Ogun.

He said this in a statement on the recent encroachment of Professor Wole Soyinka’s Ijegba residence by herders, titled, “Soyinka: Adams Warns criminal herdsmen to stay away from southwest”.

In the statement signed by Kehinde Aderemi, his special assistant on media, Adams said the manner of the encroachment was a threat to the privacy of the Nobel laureate.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said the Ogun State Police Command ‘lied’ that herdsmen did not trespass on his unfenced compound with their cattle.