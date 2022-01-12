Managing director of Kano State Road Transport Agency (KAROTA) Baba-Dan’agundi said the state government will soon introduce new transport system within the metropolis in order to check the monopoly of tricycle riders and bring succour to the populace.

Baba-Dan’agundi, made this known while briefing newsmen on the strike embarked upon by tricycle operators in the state on Monday.

He said government would unveil the new transport system because government wants to check the monopoly of the tricyclists and deal squarely with their uncooperative posture in the state.

He said arrangements have already reached an advanced stage to provide residents with a means of transportation.

“The tricycle operators went on strike because of the introduction of the operational permit. The state government has reduced the cost from N10,000 to N8,000, to enable them to pay with ease. Even though some of them have paid, others do not want to pay government revenue and the law says they should pay.

“They don’t want to respect the law, they think the security they are getting is for nothing. I don’t have any authority to say they must resume work.

“However, they do not have any authority to tell me not to ask for their particulars and not to arrest them and take appropriate action against them,” he said.

Babba-Dan-agundi said the government is concerned over security and not just the revenue aspect.

“Some of them perpetrate criminal acts with the tricycles, they don’t want to register,” he said.

He also said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has directed the agency to assist those whose tricycles were damaged by some thugs when they decided not to join the strike.

LEADERSHIP reports that passengers were stranded in Kano on Monday following a one-week strike embarked upon by tricycle operators.

The development reduced traffic gridlock normally experienced in the city as a result of the high number of tricycles.

Most of the passengers were left with no option other than to either suspend their local travels within the metropolis or trek long distances.

On the other hand, the state police command said through its spokesperson DSP Haruna Abdullahi that 40 people who took advantage of the strike to perpetrate various crimes were apprehended and brought to book.