Fourteen years after it was first presented in both chambers of the federal legislature, the National Assembly yesterday considered and passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the second time.

The bill was laid on Tuesday and deliberations were deferred to Thursday to enable all Senators get the copy of the bill.

Consideration of the bill commenced smoothly but later went into a closed door, with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, in attendance.

The Senate was later divided after both Northern and Southern Senators held different caucus meetings.

While considering the bill clause by clause, a drama ensued when Sen Ahmed Babba- Kaita called for an amendment on page 240 of the 542 page document to reduce the proposed five per cent of the actual annual operating expenditure of the preceding financial year in the upstream petroleum operations for the host communities.

Although Sen James Manager (Delta North) opposed Kaita’s submission, he lost out in a voice vote despite Southern Senators’ support.

Feeling cheated by the voice voting, Sen George Sekibo (Rivers East) rose under order 73 of the Senate rule, calling for a division.

Sekibo’s call came after the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), had also lost in a voice vote the bid to ensure the oil producing communities get the five per cent as recommended by the committee.

LEADERSHIP reports that if a Senator call for division, the Clerk will call the members by their names to get their position on a matter in the event where compromise fails.

But leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), said his heart was bleeding because he was experiencing what Sekibo was asking for the first time, adding that if it succeeds, it would bring division in the Senate.

“My heart bleeds because we have not experience what Sekibo is calling for. We just celebrated two years out of the four years in unity and it has been the envy of all our traducers.

“Such could cause division and disunity of the country. It is a call for armageddon,” Yahaya said, even as he pleaded with Sekibo to withdraw the order 73.

He stated: “In every parliament across the world, you get divergent ideas whether in terms of party, in terms of where people are coming from.

“What makes a parliament to function well is how the parliamentarians are able to build bridges, to make compromises and show understanding. That is what makes the parliament works.

“So, it is the right of every Senator here to call for division; it’s your right. But I want to appeal that what we have been educated by the GMD, gives us better ideas. What is of consolidation is that at least, the Senate did not pass 2.5 per cent. They passed something slightly higher than 2.5 per cent. But that is the reality and we are stuck with that.

“I want to appeal that, please Sen Sekibo, I will join the leader to appeal to you and all of us that we should not insist on dividing the Senate”.

Responding, Sekibo said it was not a personal decision, even as he said, “If you appeal to me on something that is personal and I did not take it, you will not be delighted but no, I will say something.

“I’m asking for is not for me as a person but it is for the interest of the nation. Because when we pass a good law, we must also have a good environment to implement the law. If the environment is not conducive for implementation, we all come back. My appeal to you is that you increase the number (percentage) a little bit. I have withdrawn while appealing to you”, he added.

Also, Sen James Manager said for the first time in all intervention in the Niger Delta region, the percentage will go directly to the oil communities.

“We are talking about 5 per cent. The five per cent is not too much. You have united this place very well. We admire your administrative style; we agree with you on almost every issue, this one is a very knotty one. This particular thing that is before us is something that is very bitter for us to swallow, a very bitter pill for us to swallow,” Manager said but his request was not taken as the Senate passed the bill providing three per cent for the host communities.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the bill passed by the Senate has unbundled the NNPC, creating three main companies such as Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority; Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission and Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

If the bill passed yesterday is signed into law by the president, 30 per cent of proceeds from newly created Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s profit in oil, gas and risk service contracts will be used to fund exploration in frontier basins.

Frontier basins are potential states where oil exploration can take place. They cut across the North and the Southern states.

In its report presented by Senator Sabo Muhammed Nakudu, the Joint Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector, Petroleum Resources (Upstream) said the three per cent to be given to the host communities is over $500 million dollars yearly, adding that the amount would be more if the country attract more investors in the oil sector.

The bill passed also empowers the Minister of Petroleum to revoke and assign interests in petroleum prospecting licences and petroleum mining leases.

On the power of the minister, the Bill obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday sates, “The minister shall formulate, monitor and administer government policy in the petroleum industry.

“Upon the recommendation of the commission, grant petroleum prospecting licences and petroleum mining leases through the processes established in this bill.

“Upon the recommendation of the commission and pursuant to the provisions of this bill and the regulations, revoke and assign interests in petroleum prospecting licences and petroleum mining leases.”

On page 323, the bill passed by the Senate recommended the establishment of the Host Communities Development Trust Fund within 12 months of granting licence and takeoff of any oil firm and each settlor.

On royalties based on production, the bill states: “The royalties shall be at rate per centum of chargeable volume of the crude oil and condensates produced from the field area in the relevant month on terrain basis as follows: In Onshore areas, 18 percent; Shallow water (up to 200m water depth) 16 per cent while frontier basins are to get 7.5 per cent.”

The journey for the oil and gas reforms started in April 2000 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Oil and Gas Reform Implementation Committee that led to the drafting of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The bill was prepared in 2007 by the Yar’Adua administration and was transmitted to the 6th Senate in September, 2008. The 8th Assembly made efforts but the PIB suffered the same fate.

In the 9th Assembly, the executive-legislature collaboration led to the passage in the red chamber.

If the House of Representatives passes a different copy, a harmonisation committee made-up of members of the two chambers will be setup and a clean copy will be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

Jinx Broken, Says Presidency

Meanwhile, the presidency has reacted to yesterday’s passage of the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by both chambers of the National Assembly, describing the feat as a broken jinx.

A statement issued by the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, titled ‘Jinx Indeed Broken’, noted that previous unsuccessful attempts at passing the PIB and non-amendment of the Petroleum Act, 1967 has affected the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as growth in local content.

Omoworare, therefore, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the passage of the new petroleum industry law by the National Assembly, insisting that both executive and legislative arms of government could work together for common good of Nigerians.

He stated: “It should be noted that the efforts by the Executive and Legislature in Nigeria to put in place contemporary legislative and legal framework in the oil and gas sector has proved abortive since the year 2000; also, the non-amendment of the extant framework being the Petroleum Act of 1967, has affected inflow of Foreign Direct Investment as well as growth in Local Content.

“Breaking this jinx and achieving this feat is a testament that the Executive and the Legislature can really work together and truly engage each other, without compromising party position and individual perspective, in the most positive manner with a view to actualizing the common goal and communal good for Nigerians.

“I would like to thank the entire leadership and Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylvia, and the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Mele Kolo Kyari for their focused and tenacious attitude to achieving this milestone,” he added.

Senate President Lawan had promised that the much-talked-about piece of legislation will be ready in July, 2021 before the National Assembly members proceed on their annual vacation later in the month.

Experts React To Passage Of PIB

Reacting to the passage of the bill, former minister of Interior and CEO of Integrated Oil & Gas Group, Capt Emma Iheanacho, applauded the National Assembly for breaking the jinx by dealing with the protracted debate on the PIB which he said seeks to protect existing investments from value erosion.

Iheanacho said the assets and operations from these investments are the foundation upon which new projects can be built and therefore, it is crucial that projects already underway are able to maintain the conditions under which they were designed and approved.

“Doing so will incentivise the launch of new projects, grow production and revenue for government and stakeholders, thereby guaranteeing long term sustainability of our oil and gas industry,” he stated.

He said this would establish good governance, competitiveness, global best practices and ease of doing business within the Nigerian oil sector.

The Bill, he continued, will guarantee early revenues for the government, clarify roles and simplify the administration of this sector, infuse transparency in regulation, ensure equity and fairness for all industry players and mandate the role space responsiveness of regulators.

He observed that though there were some grey areas being contested by oil majors, the legislation will help “in promoting economic growth to increase oil and gas production, stimulate economic growth through strong investments in midstream gas infrastructure to increase gas-based oil generation and industries, enable frontier exploration, establish an effective management system, infuse transparency and non-confidentiality, transform NNPC into a viable commercially based and self-sustaining national oil company, institute a strong regulatory framework with increased emphasis on midstream development, create and effective midstream and downstream licensing system, mandate improved environmental measures and assist host communities in petroleum operation areas to achieve their aspirations.”

Also, the director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, said the oil and gas industry is a major contributor to the Nigerian economy and government revenues and as such should be freed from political interference.

Yusuf said that Nigeria, with the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa, has huge untapped potential to achieve its economic development goals, including gas-to-power ambitions, adding however that the investments are not coming in the absence of fiscal policies that will stimulate investment.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that despite having the largest reserves in Africa, Nigeria only received 4 per cent ($3 billion) of $75 billion invested in the continent between 2015 and 19.

This, according to the LCCI DG, underscores the need to create a competitive environment to attract investment to the oil and gas sector.

He noted that the fundamental shift in global energy markets driven by advances in unlocking unconventional petroleum resources and increasing traction for cleaner energy sources has resulted in a global oversupply of crude oil, putting pressure on prices.

He said the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry is fully supportive of the Government’s efforts to drive industry reform through the Bill which among other things will reform the institutional and fiscal framework, develop Nigeria’s gas sector further, create a framework to support the development of host communities and foster sustainable prosperity, and further bring in new investments to grow the country’s production capacity

The current Bill, Yusuf pointed out, marks positive steps toward achieving its stated goals.

“The Bill mandates that ministries, departments, and agencies to consult with the Commission prior to introducing overlapping legislation which will impact the oil and gas industry. It also allows for consultation with industry stakeholders before making regulations.

“The commercialisation of NNPC aims to improve business efficiency and effectiveness, especially in relation to Joint Venture activities,” he added.