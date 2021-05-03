BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on those behind the clamour for secession to jettison the idea, saying the aftermath of war that could be caused by their agitations is devastating.

Tinubu who spoke at a Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture held at the Lagos House, Marina said the country is better together.

The former Lagos State governor added that he has nowhere he is going, if the nation breaks up, urging Nigerians to remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq, saying such war does not end on time, especially when the nation is yet to recover from the civil war.

According to Tinubu, the current war drums some people are beating will result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

Tinubu said that Nigeria cannot afford to experience another war, saying that it is better for the protagonists of secession to have a rethink on the move.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such wars do not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers are for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

He lauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat for their achievements in the state, saying the state has witnessed massive developments since the administration of Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his message promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.