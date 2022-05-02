Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has commended the paramount Chief of Jaba, Kpop Ham, His Highness Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, for his efforts in promoting peace and unity in his Chiefdom.

Dr. Balarabe who expressed the gratitude of Kaduna State Government to the traditional councils, gave this commendation at the Chief’s palace.

The Acting Governor visited the Kpop Ham at Kwoi as part of her itinerary to the local government, noting that the enduring peace and harmony in Jaba is a s result of his efforts.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad, said that the state government will construct a befitting palace for the Chief, disclosing that the project has been provided for in the 2022 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remark, the Kpop Ham, His Highness Maude, thanked the Acting Governor for the visit.

Dr. Balarabe also graced the closing ceremony of the first edition of the All Ham Games, where she presented medals to teams and individuals who emerged winners in various games.

…Attends All Ham Games, reiterates Kaduna’s commitment to sports

Kaduna State Government is committed to the development of sports and that explains why it created a ministry dedicated to sports to market local talents to international sporting arenas.

The Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe stated this at the closing ceremony and presentation of trophies to winners of the All Ham Games held in Kwoi, Jaba Local Government Area.

Dr Balarabe commended the Jaba Local Government Council for initiating the All Ham Games that brought athletes from its 10 wards, adding that “every sustainable sports development drive must start from the grassroots where talents can be identified and nurtured”.

She further said sporting events have the power to unite people, foster peace and promote wellness, just as she congratulated teams and athletes that emerged winners in the various games.

According to her, the All Ham Games ‘’perfectly aligns with the vision of the current administration because we see a lot of economic potentials in sports and we are committed to help identify, develop and market to the national and international teams our young talents in sports.’’

‘’We have created a ministry charged with this responsibility, which is being headed by your very own, Idris Samaila Nyam,’’ the Acting Governor further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Balarabe encouraged the Jaba Local Government Council ‘’to institutionalise this annual event because of its inherent economic, social and health values and benefits”.

Earlier, the Administrator of Jaba Local Government Area, Mrs. Nita Byack George, said the All Ham Games was initiated to bring all the people of Jaba to play and compete in various sporting events.

Mrs. George said teams from the 10 wards competed in track, field and traditional games as a means of fostering peace and promoting unity among the diverse groups in Jaba Local Government Area.