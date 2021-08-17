The Nigerian Army has said another set of 186 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists surrendered to troops in Borno State with arms and ammunitions.

The Boko Haram Terrorists surrendered in Bama Operational area on 2 and 4 August, 2021 respectively following confusion and severe apprehension in the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province especially amongst its top ranking commanders over the depleting strength of its members, which has drastically dwindled their overall fighting efficiency.

The director army army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the terrorists group had opted for the use of propaganda via AMAQ Terrorists Media Wing with the aim to portray the group as if it is still a potent force in the North East.