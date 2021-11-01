Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has suspended local government election for the second time, due to financial constraints.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Isa Shettima, the funds made available for the exercise in the 2021, budget is too meagre to organise and conduct the election.

The suspension, till further notice, is to give government time to source for supplementary funds

Another reason, the chairman gave for the action was the conversion of voting points into polling units had increased the number of polling units from 2, 609 to 4,104 in the state, explaining that this changes would lead to increase in both facilities and ad hoc staff.

He further stated that the ongoing registration exercise of new voters would have a resultant increase in ballot papers requirement.

He added that this change would require additional funds to organise and conduct the election; hence, the suspension of the exercise, to enable government source for supplementary funds for the exercise.

Mr Jamila Umar of the Labour Party (LP) described the suspension as a ploy by the state government to rig the election in the state.