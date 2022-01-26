Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has spurned reports suggesting that the party has zoned its presidential ticket and party positions ahead of its national convention billed for February 26, 2022.

In a statement by the director-general (DG) of Press and Media Affairs in his office, Mamman Mohammed, the APC interim chairman disowned the zoning list being circulated on the social media, describing it as false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and having nothing to do with him.

Urging Nigerians to disregard the list, Mohammed said, “The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party. The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”

