The Oyo state congress of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) slated for this Saturday has again been postponed.

The party has fixed 7th November for the Oyo APC state congress.

It would be recalled that the congress could not hold last week over alleged falsification of documents and was rescheduled to hold this Saturday.

Hon. Olaide Akínrẹ̀mí, who represents Ibadan North federal constituency who made this known at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

It was earlier gathered that the All Progressives Congress screening committee in Oyo state disqualified some aspirants over alleged discrepancies and zoning.

The committee which was set up to screen the candidates jostling to be members of state executive of All Progressives Congress in the state, said all the aspirants eyeing the post of state assistant youth leader were disqualified.

The committee noted that it also disqualified four out of the five people who sought to vie for senatorial youth leader position.

It said that the aspirants were disqualified because they were found to be over-aged.

The committee in a statement signed by its secretary, Afeez Bolaji Repete, revealed that majority of party members eyeing youth leadership positions have passed the age bracket of between 18 and 35 years stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Repete said, “All aspirants eyeing the post of state assistant youth leader and four out of the five who sought to vie for senatorial youth leader position were found to be over-aged.