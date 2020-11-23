Armed Kidnappers have again invaded the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru,Zaria and went away with a staff,wife and daughter from the official quarters of the University.

Confirming the incident,in a press statement,the Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the University,Awwalu Umar said the incident occurred at about 12.50am, Monday, 23rd November,2020.

According to the statement,after the occurrence of the incident, the University security division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team who advanced to the scene following distress call.

“There was an exchange of fire between the Kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.When it became clear that they (kidnappers) would be overpowered,the kidnappers ran into the bush along with their captives

“The police however went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a a village boardering the University.

“The Kidnappers then released the wife and the Daughter and went away with the husband.He explained.

Awwal Umar noted that some empty shells of ammunition were recovered from the scene of the incident following gun battle.

The Director stated that already, the University has intimated the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies on the alarming security drill in ABU Zaria.

He said the Vice Chancellor,Prof.Kabir Bala has urged the University community not to panic and remain calm and vigilant as the management is on top of the situation.