Gunmen launched another attack at Rini village in Bakura local government area of Zamfara State at the weekend, abducting over 70 persons, residents said yesterday.

A source said unlike the usual trend of the bandits invading on motorbikes, they came in two Golf cars and another vehicle.

He said although several calls were made to security agents at the time of the attack, there was no response until the bandits completed their mission, after which two Hilux loads of soldiers came to the village and left.

Police spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident but said 66 were abducted.

He said the police command had deployed tactical officers to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

It was the second major attack in Bakura local government within a week. Last Sunday, bandits attacked the state College of Agriculture and Animal Health during which many students were abducted.