Bandits again attacked Dan-Kumel community in Kankara local government council of Katsina State, killing about 11 villagers.

A resident of the village, Abdulmumini Sani, said they invaded the village Thursday night with sporadic gunshots as residents ran for safety but some were shot dead while many sustained were wounded.

“At the end of the attack this morning (Friday), we counted 11 dead bodies and we are currently making arrangements for their burial. Those wounded are receiving treatment in a medical facility,” he said.

The state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying seven persons were killed in the attack.

In a related development, the Kaduna State government yesterday disclosed that gunmen attacked Machun and Manuka villages in Zangon Kataf local government area, leaving three residents dead and several others injured.

A statement issued by the commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said according to the security reports, police personnel responded to a distress call from Machun village and mobilized there.

Aruwan said on arrival, they were also alerted by gunshots from neighbouring Manuka.

“As the assailants fled the area, the operatives found the corpses of three victims identified as follows: Jennifer Raymond, Dawali Saleh and Livinus Adamu.

Some people were wounded and are receiving treatment in hospital, Aruwan said.

The statement said Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of those killed, while sending condolences to their families.

The governor wished those wounded a quick recovery.

He urged security agencies working in the area to ensure thorough investigations and intensify efforts at apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks:

Bandits Storm Zaria Again, Kidnap 6

Gunmen early yesterday stormed Zangon Shanu village, near the main campus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State and kidnapped six people.

Zangon Shanu is a settlement mostly occupied by ABU lecturers and staff of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP WEEKEND, a resident, Mallam Musa Garbai said; “The bandits stormed the area between 1 and 1.30am on Friday and kidnapped 6 people and fled with them to an unknown destination.”

He said the bandits shot into the air to scare residents after which they went away with their victims.

Our correspondent reports that the attack on the village came barely a month after bandits attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and abducted scores of people.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND observed that security measures have been beefed up by authorities of NCAT, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Ahmadu Bello University all in Zaria.

Efforts to contact the police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige for comment on the incident were not successful as his mobile telephone number was not going through.

Insecurity: It’s Time For Buhari To Talk Nigerians Directly – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South and chairman Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address to Nigerians directly against the backdrop of insecurity in the country instead of speaking through his media aides.

Senator Ndume made the call on Thursday, while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The lawmaker asked President Buhari to take a cue from United State President Joe Biden who makes it a daily duty to brief Americans on the fate of US citizens still trapped in Afghanistan.

Senator Ndume said President Buhari also needs to visit ground zeros in order to get first-information about incidents and happenings.

“I am just being worried that the president is not talking to Nigerians. In a situation like this, silence is not golden.

“If the US president could be addressing Americans every day on the issue in Afghanistan, I also expect President Muhammadu Buhari to be addressing Nigerians either daily, weekly or fortnightly on the security situations across Nigeria.

“The president should create a situation room to brief Nigerians on the current situation and what his government is doing about it.

“Such action would allay the fears of the people. It is not enough to provide the security agencies with everything they need to prosecute the war, the president should take charge.

“He should also cultivate the habit of visiting places where incidents happen to physically assess the situation on the ground,” Ndume said.

Also speaking on the Tuesday attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State by bandits, Ndume said the incident was unfortunate and confirmed how daring the bandits have become.

He, however, noted that the military has since become overwhelmed in the face of various security challenges across the country, adding that there would be consequences.

“At the peak of the insurgency, the Boko Haram terrorists had the audacity in the past to take their fight to military formations and barracks and the soldiers had had cause to withdraw from those areas and up till now some of those military barracks are yet to be recovered or rebuilt.

“The attack on the NDA is, therefore, not the first, second or third time that the criminals would attack a military formation. However, this is the only time that the bandits have the audacity to take their fight to a military training institution. This is very unfortunate because they were so daring.

“I still believe that the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces have well-trained personnel who had done well in international engagements.

“So they have the capacity just that they are overwhelmed because they are facing many challenges from different fronts. There is no part of the country that is free of security challenges.

“I believe the insecurity situation is at its peak and the terrorists are engaging in guerilla warfare to send signals that they had not been eliminated.

“I have the confidence that before the end of the week, the military will take decisive action because I know that the commandant of the NDA, being a gallant soldier had embarked on a massive manhunt that would yield results,” Ndume stated.

Military Remains Committed To National Security – Sawyerr

The Defence Headquarters has reassured Nigerians that the military under the current leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor is committed to national security and peaceful coexistence among citizens and would do everything within its constitutional mandate to uphold the unity, faith and progress of the country.

This is despite the worsening insecurity which resulted in the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The director, defence information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, gave the assurance while visiting the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channels TV and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in continuation of his familiarisation tour to media outfits in Abuja.

In a statement by the deputy director defence information, Air Cdre Wap Maigida, Sawyerr said personnel of the armed forces under the current leadership are committed to the peaceful cohabitation of Nigerians and would guide against disintegration and collapse of the nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is the institution that holds the country together, anywhere you see a failed state, it is because the armed forces has collapsed,” he said.

He identified prompt dissemination of public information which he said must be credible, fair, balance and devoid of bias, while further reiterating the roles of the media as the watch dog of the society.

He appealed to the media to propagate news that seek to promote peace, which is a necessary requirement for unity and tranquility.

The director general, NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, reiterated the importance of information management and dissemination of information most especially at this period when the nation is faced with the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

He called on media practitioners to ensure that they manage information by taking cognizance of the nation’s interests.

“The media need to manage information, knowing what to say, how to say it and when to say it, is very critical at this unusual time, which require unusual method,” he said.

DG NTA further enjoined media organisations to ensure as much as possible that their news contents does not compromise national security.

The Chairman Channels TV, who was represented by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Adeola Olumeyan, also pledged that Channels TV will sustain it’s partnership with the AFN, specifically in the area of dissemination of vital security information geared towards promoting national peace.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Defence Spokesperson for recognizing the need to collaborate with the media organizations.

In the same vein, the Managing Director, NAN, Mr Buki Ponle commended the AFN for safeguarding the corporate coexistence of the nation.

He appealed to media executives to be patriotic in their reportage by supporting the military efforts towards the restoration of peace and normalcy across the various theatres of operations.

“Nigeria may be passing through this rumble, I believe the Nation will overcome and the country will emerge better and stronger because we have a strong armed forces,” he said

Breaking: 32 Bethel Baptist Students Regain Freedom

Thirty-two of the remaining abducted 63 students of Bethel Baptist High School yesterday regained freedom and reunited with their parents, Kaduna State chairman of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev John Joseph Hayab has disclosed.