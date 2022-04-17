Bandits in large numbers yesterday invaded Agban Kagoro community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

A competent source from the community who gave his name as Jonathan Musa told Journalists in Kaduna that when the bandits stormed the community, they started shooting sporadically, adding that it was in the process that two persons lost their lives while others sustained injuries from gun shots and while running for safety.

Confirming the incident, a former chairman of the local government Kumai Badu, said those injured were taken to the hospital and were receiving treatment.

It would be recalled that on Sunday 20th March, 2022, bandits stormed the Maraban Agban community in Kagoro of Kaura local government area and unleashed mayhem killing over 23 persons with houses said to be over 50 set ablaze.

The bandits who were also said to be in their large numbers stormed the village and started shooting sporadically firing at anybody at sight and also burning houses and anybody inside, an eye witness who escaped had disclosed.

It was gathered that they came on motorcycles and Hilux vehicles and disappeared after carrying out their mission in a coordinated manner.

Following the attack then, Kaduna State Government was forced to impose a curfew on Jema’a and Laura local governments to avoid a reprisal that may have led to a breakdown of law and order.

When Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige was called on his mobile phone to react to the recent attack, he did not pick up his calls and failed to return the missed calls as at the time of filing the report.