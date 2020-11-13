By OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa |

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has again approved the sum of N17billion loan request by the state governor, Douye Diri to boost the economy of the state and enhance good governance.

The approval, which was done on Wednesday after the return of members, was sequel to a motion moved by the leader of the House, Monday Bubou Edwin Obolo and seconded by Charles Daniel, member representing Brass constituency I.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Douye Diri, in three separate letters dated October 26 and November 9, 2020 addressed to the speaker of the House, Ngobere Abrahama and read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Mr Edward K Owudogu, solicited the lawmakers’ approval of his requests.

In its request, Gov Diri sought the House’s approval to access a N4 billion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart Fund and a N10 billion Facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop oil palm potentials.

The governor stated in his letter that “As part of this

administration’s efforts to cushion the effect of the global economic downturn occasioned by the Covid -19 pandemic and the dwindling oil revenues, we seek to take advantage of intervention funds from the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme.

“The facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria will aid the state government to develop our oil palm potentials, while the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Counterpart Fund is a pre-requisite for the state to attract a matching grant under the SDGs,” he said.

He explained further that the N4 billion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Counterpart Fund would be obtained from a commercial bank, while the N10 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when acquired would be used to finance the development and expansion of existing oil palm potentials in the state.

In another letter, the governor also implored the House to approve N3billion, as a revolving temporary credit facility, with a 12 months tenure to fund state financing gap when there is a shortfall in monthly revenue accruing to the state.

The House also approved governor’s request for the appointment of additional 10 Special Advisers in line with the provision of section 196 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Also in the plenary, the State House of Assembly, in a motion moved by the leader of the House, Monday Bubou Edwin Obolo and seconded by the deputy speaker, Ogbere Michael after intense debate approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).