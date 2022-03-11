A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had shifted ruling on the suit filed before it by Prest Muhammadu Buhari seeking N40million damages from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for alleged libelous claims against him.

Justice Amina Mohammed of court 19 slated judgement for the said date following a motion filed by counsel to Atiku, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), praying the court to dismiss the case.

Justice Mohammed said she had thought the matter was for hearing of Atiku’s motion but counsel to Buhari, Abdulrazaq Ahmed, told the court that Atiku’s motion was a duplication of court process as prayer for dismissal of the case had been entertained by the court.

Accordingly the judge adjourned the matter to May 30 for ruling on the matter.

The suit filed on January 22, 2019 has President Muhammadu Buhari and director of Communications and Strategic Planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, as plaintiffs.

The tokd the court that the court that Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on December 27, 2018 defamed President Buhari by claiming that the president and members of his family own substantial shares in telecoms giant, 9mobile, and Keystone Bank repectively.

In its witness statement on oath made by Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the plaintiffs stated that Atiku and his media aide allegedly engaged in smear campaign of calumny against Buhari by willfully allowing and sponsoring the said purported defamatory and image-damaging statements to be published by some newspapers to members of the public.

Buhari is praying the court for a declaration that “the 1st Defendant (Phrank Shaibu) on behalf and for the 2nd Defendant (Atiku) neglectfully, unlawfully and recklessly permitted and caused to be published in Newspapers defamatory and damaging statements against the 1st Plaintiff (President Buhari)”.

The president is also seeking the court to order “specific damages against the defendants jointly and severally in the sum of (N30,000,000.00) Thirty Million Naira as the total sum above listed as financial loss the Plaintiffs incurred due to the wrongful, neglectful and fraudulent acts of the Defendants which forced the Plaintiffs to spend to correct the wrong impression created in the minds of the members of the public due to the publication caused and published by the Defendants.

The plaintiffs also sought for “general damages in the sum of (N10,000,000,00) Ten Million Naira only jointly and severally against the Defendants for the embarrassment, pain and unnecessary financial loss suffered by the Plaintiffs most particularly the 1 st Plaintiff who is a public figure, an honourable presidential candidate and reputable gentleman to the core”.

But in a counter motion, Atiku asked the court to strike out the suit, even as he sought for an order compelling President Buhari to pay him damages in the sum of N200 billion.

Atiku’s demands are contained in his counter-claim in response to the N40 million libel suit the president slammed against him over an allegation that he defamed Buhari and his family.

In the 53 paragraph counter-claim signed by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) and 11 other lawyers, Atiku is also claiming a total of N200 billion for killings in the country by insurgents, high tension and democratic instability in the country, in addition to lopsided appointment in the country.

But the president told the court headed by Justice Amina Mohammed that Atiku’s counter-claim in which he challenged President Buhari’s capacity and performance in office as president can only be sustained in a separate suit.

In its defense to Atiku’s counterclaim, the BCO said the PDP presidential candidate’s counter-claim cannot be taken along with the suit it filed urging the former vice president to provide proof of evidence before an FCT High Court sitting in Abuja that President Buhari and members of his family own substantial shares in 9mobile and Keystone Bank.