By Ejike Ejike and Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The federal government has postponed the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) slated for Benin, Edo State to April, 2021.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, made the announcement yesterday at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 national briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival, which has suffered series of postponements, was expected to hold from February 14 to 28, in Benin City.

Dare said the postponement was approved owing to scarcity of funds and the virulence of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The minister emphasized the commitment of government to give Nigerian youths the opportunity to compete and prepare for the next Olympics.

LEADERSHIP Sports recalls that the Nigerian Olympics was initially fixed to hold from March 20th to April 1, 2020 but was postponed on March 17 by President Mohammadu Buhari indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The festival was later rescheduled to hold from December 3 to 18, 2020, but suffered another postponement as it was shifted to January 3 to 18 2021.

However, the festival was later moved again to hold from February 14 to 28 2021 which is no long tenable.

Reacting to the postponement, Kogi State commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Idris Musa, urged the federal government to compensate state governments for the money spend in training their athletes and preparing for the Games.

“In the meeting, we told the Sports Minister that the federal government should give states palliatives because funds were already spent towards preparing the athletes and officials for the Games,” Musa said “.