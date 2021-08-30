The Tin Can Island command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has once again uncovered a pistol and its magazine inside a Toyota Camry car at the port complex in Lagos.

Recall that the command had in 2017 intercepted 1,585 pieces of pump action rifles imported into the country from Turkey.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the public relations officer of the command, Uche Ejesieme, he said the pistol was discovered during routine examination at Five Star Logistics terminal.

He said, “Our operatives at the Five Star Logistics terminal while on routine examination on the 28th day of August 2021, stumbled on a pistol with its magazine inside a Toyota camry car at the exit point.

“Consequently and in line with our standard operating procedure (SOP), the DSS, police and other security agencies were invited to the scene.

“Thereafter the exhibit was taken to the Customs Enforcement unit for safe custody pending a formal report to customs headquarters on Monday for further directives,” he said.

Ejesieme, while advising importers and their agents to desist from getting involved with such offensive imports said the Controller of the Command, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi, has directed immediate investigation into the incident to unravel those behind the import and ensure a truncation of their supply chain.

“We are using this opportunity to once again advise importers and or their agents to desist from getting involved with such offensive imports particularly items like this on the list of Absolute prohibition in view of the dire consequence,” he said.