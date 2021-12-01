The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-invited former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to its Lagos office over its investigations into alleged document falsification.

Fani-Kayode drove himself to the anti-graft agency’s office after his ongoing money laundering case before the Federal High Court was adjourned due to the absence of the first defence counsel, Chief Ferdinard Orbih.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial before the court alongside former minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, and two others on a 17-count charge of conspiracy and laundering the sum of N4.6 billion before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

Also charged is Yusuf Danjuma, a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd.

They had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bails.

At the last sitting of the court, Justice Osiagor had on October 13, 2021, imposed a cost of N200,000 on Fani-Kayode over his failure to appear before the court for re-arraignment.

While other defendants were present in court for the re-arraignment, the former minister sent a letter to the court claiming that his doctors had placed him on bed rest.

But when the judge went through the court’s records, he discovered that the second defendant had sought a similar medical excuse five times.

He was later invited by the commission after it was allegedly discovered that the medical report was forged. He was, however, granted bail the same day.