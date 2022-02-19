The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, empowered his constituents again at the Surulere 1 federal constituency in Lagos State, where he distributed several items to beneficiaries.

At a constituency outreach programme held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, education grants were given to a total of 351 students in public tertiary institutions across the country, while 1,020 secondary school principals and teachers were given laptops for ease of teaching.

Also, 145 automobiles, ranging from fully equipped medical ambulances, security vehicles and gadgets, new school buses initiative and e-hailing cars were distributed to some beneficiaries.

The event, attended by the Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, the former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro, former Minister, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), witnessed the presentation of financial support to 1,596 existing/prospective small scale entrepreneurs and business owners in the Surulere 1 constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came 24 hours after the speaker inaugurated several ICT centres and newly renovated school buildings around Surulere.

Speaking at the occasion, Gbajabiamila said the event was organised to appreciate and witness the benefits of the interaction between a legislator and his constituents.

“Our responsibility as legislators is to feel the pulse of our constituents and work to address their needs. I have always had a passion for education and have tried to focus on touching the lives of students and teachers in our constituency.

“This follows the numerous infrastructural projects we have attracted to this constituency and neighbouring constituencies. From roads to new hospitals, from ICT infrastructure in all public tertiary institutions to facilitating numerous employment for our youth, as well as numerous political appointments for improved representation of our people in government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that: “We have also succeeded in lighting up all the streets in Surulere thereby improving the night-life economy, security and safety of our constituents. In the area of sports development, we have facilitated the construction of numerous mini-stadia. We are working to do more and attract more projects to our constituency and beyond.”

The speaker paid tribute to one of his constituents, Mr Saheed Okunu, who was a beneficiary of an e-hailing car at the last outreach in 2020, and who “has used that car to improve his life, purchased another car from his thriving e-hailing business and I am glad to use him as a shining example to some of you who might have conceived the idea of selling your cars.”

He announced that Mr Okunu would be encouraged with another e-hailing car to boost his growing business.

“E-hailing cars have become a popular enterprise around the world and even in Nigeria, it is proving to be very popular and a means of growing income”, Gbajabiamila said.

He also expressed satisfaction that all the secondary school teachers in the Surulere 1 constituency had the benefit of the e-learning gadget distributed at the event.

“My prayer is that these interventions will, in one way or the other, not only positively improve the lives of our people but also our future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remain committed to the attraction of more laws and interventions that will improve the lives of citizens, as well as more infrastructural projects, employment and empowerment of our people,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event, who gave goodwill messages l, were full of praises for the speaker whom they saluted for all he had done for the constituency.