By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

For the second time, Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has raised alarm over the activities of Darusalam, turned Boko Haram in the State.

Gov Sule, made the disclosure at an expanded security meeting held at Government House, Lafia

The governor said some bandits that were dislodged recently in Ottu, in Toto local government of the state, by security agencies have turned into Boko Haram and are found in three local government areas of the state.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them been members of Darusalam, that have turned into Boko Haram, have now regrouped in places like Borkono, Kabusu, Panda, Paha Sha Biyar, Ambaka and Gidan Rai in Nasarawa, Karu and Wamba local government areas” he said.

The Governor said the state government is adopting proactive measures to cub security challenges posed by the recent situation in some parts of the country.

He said due to kidnapping of students in some states, security around schools are also to be beefed up, while the activities of vigilante groups are also to be enhanced and closely.

Governor Abdullahi Sule said special units of mobile Police force have been deployed to some locations in the state, just as the military have also embarked on surveillance across the state.

According to the Governor, it has become expedient to adopt cogent measures as a result of the regrouping of the bandits earlier dislodged from Utu forest in Toto local government.

He added that the state government is also concern over the recent security issues involving hausa-fulani in the south-western part of the country and the influx of unknown Fulani herdsmen men in some parts of the state.

Governor Sule also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and other security for helping Nasaraea State attend to its security challenges.

After the meeting emerged from a closed door session, State Commissioner of justice, Doctor Abdukarim Kana, explained that the security council behoved on the people of the state to be vigilante and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.