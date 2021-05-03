BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Gunmen late last night attacked the Abaomege police station in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State killing one police officer on duty while another received gunshot injuries.

A police source that spoke to LEADERSHIP on grounds of anonymity confirmed the attack saying that the gunmen attacked the station at night with dangerous arms.

“Yes some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalised following injury sustained in the attack”.

The injured policeman is currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attack on the police station appeared to have been partially unsuccessful as the invading gunmen failed to gain full access into the station.

The source further confirmed that no further damage was witnessed at the station.

Several police stations and divisions in Ebonyi State have in the recent weeks been under attack by gunmen.

The state commissioner of police and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loverth Odah could not be reached as at the time of filling this report.