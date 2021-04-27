By IGHO OYOYO

Suspected gunmen on Sunday night again invaded Pegi community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping one Mr Laide Muhammad.

Mr. Isaac Aderibigbe, chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), lamented that the attack on the community is becoming worrisome as residents now live in perpetual fear.

He explained that the unknown gunmen, who were in army uniforms, shot in the air and forcefully stopped cars on their way home, whisking Muhammad away and demanding a ransom of N15 million.

He said, “I was coming back home, as I got to where the tarred road terminated and there are heap of sand, on my way to 1000 units’ gate, Pegi, I noticed that people were sitting on bare ground and some people were standing; this to me was a red flag.

“I told my passenger that this is not right, so I put my car on reverse; a man came out from the bush with machete and hit the back of my car asking me to stop, I just continued to reverse.

“As I was reversing I heard one of the kidnappers giving orders in Hausa language – that they should not shoot because if they shoot they will alert other motorists and residents.

“Unfortunately, my car entered a ditch, I had to come down and continued running toward Kuje town, and I started turning other motorists back; that was when one of the cars assisted me.”

We then called the Divisional Police Officer for Pegi, who came and helped us to remove the car. I am still frightened after that experience,” he said.

A resident of the community, who said he narrowly escaped the kidnappers on his way home from work, said that he noticed some men in Army uniforms at about 9pm on Sunday which, to him, was very unusual.

He explained that he was lucky to escape because he heard the gunmen speaking in Hausa and threatening to strike during the day time since most people now return home before evening.

Recently, a man was kidnapped by gunmen in the same community and the sum of N2 million was paid as ransom before he was released.