BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

The attack on policemen and police facilities in the southeast continues as gunmen kill two police officers on duty and injured several others while burning down a police station in Enugu State yesterday.

The gunmen, at the early hours of yesterday, reportedly attacked the Divisional Police headquarters, Adani in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

This is one of the many attacks on police stations and formations in the Southeast and some states in the South-South.

Police public relations officer (PPRO), Enugu State Command, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said that the details of the incident were still sketchy, noting that investigation is ongoing.

However, the Nsukka police commander, Hassan Yahaya, who confirmed the incident, said, “Yes, there was an attack on Adani police division on early Wednesday morning. I am there now to see things for myself, assess level of destruction and know casualties.”

In April alone, gunmen have attacked Owerri, Ehime Mbano all in Imo State and Anambra State, killing policemen and freeing prison inmates.

On April 5, gunmen attacked a prison in Owerri, freeing 1,844 inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 6, “bandits” stormed a police station in Ehime Mbano, also in Imo State, freeing detainees.

On April 19, two police officers were killed in Anambra State.

Recall that the immediate former inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security wing, Eastern Security Network are behind the attacks.

The groups denied the attacks, insisting they were not a violent organisation