Gunmen suspected to be herd-men have attacked Tse- Shishim community, around Ahume settlement in Saghev/Ukusu, Gwer-West local government area of Benue State, killing four persons.

In the past two weeks over 30 persons had been killed in Gwer- West local government area.

Two survivors of the attack who spoke with our correspondent said three of them went to their village to collect food for their families and on sighting them in Naka town the herdsmen started pursuing them with guns and cutlasses.

They noted that two of them escaped narrowly while Terhemba Shishim, 35, was caught and hacked to death by the attackers.

They said, “Security agencies, on receiving the reports, combed the communities after the attack but could not get the dead body of Late Terhemba Shishim, except his foot wears and other belongings that were found in the nearby bushes.”

His mutilated and decomposed body was found by some youths from the area yesterday morning under a bridge in a nearby village.

The armed herdsmen launched simultaneous attacks on Tse Iber village in Jimba settlement area, killing Teryila Agbe (male) 28 years and Torloko Adamu (male) 40years.

A statement by the council chairperson, Mrs Grace Igbabon said the militia herders also attacked Mbaatan, Kunav, Sengev council ward of the same LG killing Mne Iorhemen (male) 30years, while his younger brother, Terdoo Iorhemen was kidnapped alongside his Honda motorcycle to unknown destination.

According him up till now his whereabouts is still unknown however, the lifeless body of Mne Iorhemen has been recovered and deposited in a private mortuary at Agagbe.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted the police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the incident.